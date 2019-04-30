The trial for a student who is accused of bringing a gun into Worthington Kilbourne High School earlier this year was continued April 29 to a date in June.

Christy McCreary, a spokeswoman for Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O'Brien, said Domonic Michael Keaton's next trial date has been scheduled June 13.

Keaton, 19, of northwest Columbus faces charges of carrying a concealed weapon, a fourth-degree felony, and possession of a deadly weapon on school property, a fifth-degree felony, according to Franklin County Court of Commons Pleas records.

He previously pleaded not guilty, according to Jean Lewis, a spokeswoman for O'Brien.

Keaton was arraigned Feb. 6, according to Franklin County Municipal Court documents.

His case was transferred from municipal court to common-pleas court Feb. 14, and an indictment was filed, according to court documents.

Another hearing was held Feb. 19.

His bond was set at $2,000, and he posted bond, according to court documents.

His first scheduled trial date was April 29.

Clerk-of-court documents list Leslie Albeit as his attorney, Jack Wong as the prosecuting attorney and William Woods as the judge assigned to his case.

ThisWeek left a message for Albeit seeking any comment on the case April 29.

According to a Feb. 5 email from Worthington Schools Assistant Superintendent Randy Banks, Keaton brought an unloaded handgun and ammunition for the gun to Worthington Kilbourne the same day.

At 10:08 a.m. Feb. 5, a student alerted school staff members to a video that had been posted on social media of Keaton holding a handgun at the school, according to the Columbus Division of Police report.

The student forwarded a screenshot of the video to staff members.

