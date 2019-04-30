Voters will go to the polls Tuesday, May 7, to decide the fate of Issue 2, a 4.6-mill, 25-year levy that would fund construction and operation of a Violet Township community center.

The levy was put on the ballot by the Violet Township Board of Trustees as a parks and recreation levy to finance a proposed $46-million community center to be built on 30 acres of land that would be donated at the southeast corner of Pickerington and Refugee roads.

Residents of the city of Pickerington as well as those living in the unincorporated areas of Violet Township will be voting on the issue.

Conceptual plans call for a 95,000-square-foot facility that would include two gymnasiums, a welcome desk, offices, a child-care area for parents using the facility, three multipurpose rooms and a study or "quiet" area on its first floor.

Those designs also show a competition swimming pool and a leisure pool, as well as separate locker rooms for men and women, a universal family changing room and a team room on the first floor.

The second floor would feature a 0.1-mile track, fitness space, two exercise classrooms, and an arts room.

Township officials say the levy would cost homeowners about $161 annually per $100,000 of total appraised value.

Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. May 7.

