Westerville police said a 29-year-old Westerville resident was arrested after stealing food and other items at 11 a.m. April 18 on West Schrock Road.

According to the report, the resident filled bags with food items worth $938.97 at the self-checkout and never scanned them.

She was transported to Franklin County jail after her arrest.

In other recent Westerville Division of Police incident reports:

* A 44-year-old Westerville resident was arrested for theft at 5:45 a.m. April 19 in the 100 block of Polaris Parkway.

A loss-prevention associate for the store observed a man stealing a TV valued at $269.99, reports stated.

According to the report, upon his arrest, the man was also found to be in possession of a white, powder substance inside some paper in his pocket.

He was transported to the Delaware County jail on the theft charge and the powder was sent for testing, according to reports.