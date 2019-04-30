Whitehall police arrested a 29-year-old Columbus man for carrying a concealed weapon, receiving stolen property, tampering with evidence, having weapons under disability, possession of drugs and improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, all felony charges, at 9:30 p.m. April 18 in the 100 block of Beechbank Road.

Police responded to the residence on an incident of aggravated menacing in which the suspects reportedly had firearms.

A caller told police a group of females who arrived in two cars, one red and one silver, were waving guns and challenging the caller to fight, according to the report.

A responding officer observed a silver Hyundai Sonata leaving the scene and stopped the vehicle at gunpoint at Beechbank and Doney roads, according to the report.

The driver, a 20-year-old woman, was ordered to turn off the car and throw the keys out the window, the report said.

The man who was arrested was in the back seat of the car that also was occupied by a 23-year-old woman in the passenger seat and an infant in the back seat.

Police searched the vehicle and found a 9mm pistol under the infant's car seat.

The gun did not have a round in the chamber, but the magazine was loaded with five hollow-point cartridges, according to the report.

Columbus police listed the gun stolen April 12.

The man was found to have in his pocket a variety of pills and powders in plastic baggies, police said, adding there were 63 pills and the two powders totaled 3.6 grams.

All the substances were submitted to the Bureau of Criminal Investigation for analysis, police said.

The driver told police she followed friends driving in a red car to the Beechbank Road residence to watch her friends fight a woman at the residence.

Officers attempted to speak with the original caller, identified in reports as a 29-year-old Pickerington woman, but were unable to make contact with her again, according to the report.

The driver of the Sonata is the mother of the infant and began yelling at the man when she learned a gun was found in the vehicle, according to the report.

The red car that fled from the scene also was stopped by police, according to the report, but reports did not indicate charges against any other individuals.

In other recent Whitehall police incident reports:

* A 63-year-old Columbus woman told police she was assaulted and robbed at 8 a.m. April 21 in the parking lot of a store in the 800 block of South Hamilton Road.

The woman told police as she was exiting her vehicle, a man wearing a hoodie struck her on the right side of the head and took her wallet.

The woman yelled, "Help me," and began chasing the man, police said.

Moments later, another man began chasing the suspect who threw the wallet at his pursuer and continued running, according to the report.

Police found a hooded sweatshirt that the woman had identified the suspect as wearing at the time of the incident.

The wallet was returned to the woman. It was not missing any property.

The woman did not require any medical attention, according to the report.

* An assault was reported at 12:05 p.m. April 17 in the 4400 block of East Main Street, at 3:25 p.m. April 18 in the 4200 block of Rickenbacker Avenue and at 6:25 p.m. April 21 in the 4600 block of East Main Street.

* A vehicle was reported stolen at 11:45 a.m. April 17 from the 100 block of Woodcliff Drive, at 9:25 p.m. April 18 in the 4200 block of Rickenbacker Avenue and at 12:25 p.m. April 24 in the 1100 block of South Hamilton Road.

* Thefts were reported at 12:15 p.m. April 18 in the 3600 block of East Broad Street, at 6:25 p.m. April 18 in the 4800 block of East Broad Street, at 9:15 a.m. April 19 in the 800 block of South Hamilton Road, at 7:25 p.m. April 19 in the 1000 block of Irongate Lane, at 8:10 p.m. April 20 in the 3800 block of East Broad Street, at 12:45 a.m. April21 in the 300 block of South Hamilton Road, at 1:05 a.m. April 21 in the 100 block of Woodcliff Drive, at 10:15 a.m. April 22 in the 400 block of Beechwood Road and at 9:35 a.m. April 23 in the 4700 block of Shell Court North.

* Property destruction was reported at 10:20 p.m. April 20 in the 500 block of Country Club Road, at 2:25 a.m. April 21 in the 600 block of Pierce Avenue, at 8:40 a.m. April 22 in the 4200 block of East Broad Street, at 5:40 p.m. April 22 in the 700 block of Elaine Road, at 11:45 a.m. April 23 in the 4500 block of Ludington Avenue, at 6:55 a.m. April 24 in the 800 block of Pierce Avenue, at 4:15 p.m. April 24 in the 1000 block of Irongate Lane and at 5:05 p.m. April 24 in the 400 block of Elaine Road.