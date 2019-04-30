A man who was charged with killing a Canada goose and stealing its eggs in Whitehall was sentenced to seven days in the Franklin County jail.

Andre L. Teague Jr., 18, of Whitehall pleaded guilty in Franklin County Municipal Court to a misdemeanor count of cruelty to animals April 23, one week after his arrest. Environmental Court Judge Stephanie Mingo sentenced him to the week he had spent in jail since the April 17 incident.

As part of a plea agreement, the Columbus city attorney's office dropped other misdemeanor charges, including underage drinking and violating protections afforded to nongame birds and their eggs.

Teague was arrested after witnesses reported seeing him strike a goose and disturb its nest in the 3600 block of East Main Street.

