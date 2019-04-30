A restaurant on the 400 block of East Wilson Bridge Road was broken into and vandalized between 2:45 a.m and 3:00 a.m. April 18, according to the Worthington Division of Police.

Lt. Michael Holton said a rock was used to break a window.

The interior of the restaurant was vandalized and cash was stolen from the register, according to the police report.

Holton said he could not disclose how much cash was taken because no one has been charged.

In other recent Worthington police incident reports:

* A 33-year-old Columbus resident was charged with theft at 7:59 p.m. April 19 from a store on the first block of West Wilson Bridge Road.

The theft was for $45. The man has been accused of theft from other stores 15 times, according to the report.

* A representative of a company on the 400 block of West Wilson Bridge Road told Worthington police an employee falsified time information between February and April.

Holton said no one has been charged, but the employee no longer is with the company.