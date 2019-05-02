A family of four was found dead inside their Genoa Township home Thursday afternoon.

Genoa Township police and fire confirmed a family of four was found dead inside the home on the 6900 block of Lewis Center Road around 1:20 p.m. Thursday.

Officials said they had gone to the home for a well-being check after a call from a concerned relative.

First responders found elevated levels of carbon monoxide in the home when they entered, but the cause of death for the four individuals remains under investigation.

bbruner@dispatch.com

@bethany_bruner