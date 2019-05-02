The Gateway-University District is adding three more concepts to the entertainment destination near the Ohio State University campus.

Game Arena is opening at 1556 N. High St., in the Gateway Plaza, according to a May 2 press. Game Arena also has a location at 3570 Fishinger Blvd. in Hilliard.

The 5,000-square-foot High Street location will provide a “world-class” e-gaming experience with high-performance computers, comfortable gaming chairs and the latest personal-computer and console games, according to the release.

Game Arena is owned by A&R Creative Group, which has several dining and entertainment businesses throughout central Ohio.

Cazuela’s Grill is opening a second spot in 4,600 square feet of space at 1542 N. High St., adjacent to the Gateway Film Center. Cazuela’s has another campus are restaurant at 2321 N. High St. The grill also has restaurants at 8134 E. Broad Street in Reynoldsburg and 1260 Southgate Parkway in Cambridge.

Yong Kang Street will open its first Ohio location at 1576 N. High St., next to the recently opened Coffee Connections.

Yong Kang Street will offer dishes of Taiwan and China. The menu will feature noodle soups, ramen, rice dishes, fried rice, dumplings, wok-tossed vegetables and proteins, as well as desserts and dim sum in 3,300 square feet of space.

