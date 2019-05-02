Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley will speak at the New Albany Community Foundation's annual "Remarkable Evening" fundraiser, according to a foundation news release Thursday, May 2.

The event is scheduled Dec. 3.

Haley, who served as the U.N. ambassador from 2017 until the end of 2018 and was governor of South Carolina from 2011 to 2017, will be interviewed by David Gergen, the release said. Gergen is a political commentator.

Last year's "Remarkable Evening" featured Pulitzer Prize-winning historians Joseph Ellis, Doris Kearns Goodwin and Jon Meacham. Past "Remarkable Evening" speakers have included former presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, former secretaries of state Colin Powell and Condoleezza Rice and former primer minister of Great Britain Tony Blair, according to newalbanyfoundation.org.

Proceeds from the fundraiser are used for grants, community projects and programs, such as the community foundation's Jefferson Series lectures, according to the release.

For more information, including how to attend, go to newalbanyfoundation.org.

ssole@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekSarah