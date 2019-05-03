The Delaware Police Department said a resident of the 60 block of East William Street received a letter from a lender regarding nonpayment of a loan and discovered the loan was taken out fraudulently using his identity.

The loan, interest and fees totaled more than $1,500 in the incident reported at 2:26 p.m. April 28.

In other Delaware police incident reports:

* A cellphone valued at $749 was recovered after it was stolen in the 200 block of Cottswold Drive at 1:06 p.m. April 27.

* A woman reported at 6:10 p.m. April 27 she left a wallet containing about $1,500 cash in the restroom of a business in the 2000 block of U.S. Route 23 North. When she returned, the wallet was gone.

* A resident of the 200 block of Dogwood Drive reported at 2:20 p.m. April 25 that someone tried to use her identity to purchase a cellphone.

* A resident of the 400 block of North Liberty Street said $200 was stolen from her bank account in a theft reported at 8:24 a.m. April 25.

* A 2004 Dodge sedan valued at $500 was found north of the city after it was reported stolen at 7 a.m. April 23 in the first block of Vernon Avenue.

* Police received a report at 7:18 a.m. April 23 that a trailer valued at $3,000 was stolen from the 500 block of London Road.

* Light fixtures valued at $647 were reported stolen from a garage in the 100 block Mara Avenue at 1:17 p.m. April 22.

* Tools valued at $1,700 were stolen from a garage in the 400 block of Tipperary Loop at 7:38 a.m. April 22.

* A resident of the first block Oakwood Drive reported at 10 a.m. April 22 he received a check in the mail for $1,650 to provide secret shopping services. He said he deposited the check into his bank account but later learned the check was a forgery. He told officers he purchased $1,300 in gift cards, as instructed when the check arrived, and forwarded their numbers to another person.