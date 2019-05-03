Central Ohio has an ever-evolving list of restaurants for residents to try.

But which restaurant has packed a punch in less than two years of opening?

Our season 2 debut of "The Great Food Debate" dives into that very question.

Welcome to "The Great Food Debate" podcast, where we discuss the best food, drinks and specialties found in central Ohio.

This episode's panelists are:

- Erin Edwards, dining editor at Columbus Monthly magazine

- Megumi Robinson, director of public relations at Experience Columbus

- Nikki Seeley, founder of the SweetlyCBUS blog

- Bethia Woolf, co-owner of Columbus Food Adventures

The following restaurants were in this week's episode:

- Comune, 677 Parsons Ave., Columbus

- Ambrose & Eve, 716 S. High St., Columbus

- Antiques on High, 714 S. High St., Columbus

- Philco, 747 N. High St., Columbus

- Lupo, 2124 Arlington Ave., Columbus

- Bulgogi Korean Restaurant, 1265 Morse Road, Columbus

- Barroluco, 47 N. Pearl St., Columbus

- Alpine Restaurant & Bar, 525 S. Fourth St., Columbus

- El Lugar, 525 S. Fourth St, Columbus

- Swensons Drive-In, with locations in Dublin and Columbus and more on the way

- Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse, 89 E. Nationwide Blvd., Columbus

- The Lox Bagel Shop, 772 N. High St., Suite 106, Columbus

- Dos Sabores Taqueria and Mexican Grill, 6042 Huntley Road, Columbus

- Harvey & Ed's, 698 N. High St., Columbus

- Alqueria, 247 King Ave., Columbus

- Momo Ghar, with two Columbus locations

- Fox in the Snow, with locations in New Albany, German Village and Columbus

- Brassica, with locations in Bexley, Short North and Upper Arlington

- Bake Me Happy, 106 E. Moler St., Columbus

- Old Spot, 1099 W. First Ave., Grandview, opening soon

- Everest Cuisine, 652 High St., Worthington

- Kollektiv, 741 S. Third St., Columbus

- Pierogi Mountain, with two Columbus locations

- Wunderbar, 739 S. Third St., Columbus

- Woodhouse Vegan Pop-Up, currently at 1038 N. High St., Columbus

- Portia's Cafe, opening a second restaurant venture at 3269 N. High St., Columbus

- Little Eater, with two Columbus locations

- Satori Ramen Bar, coming soon to North Market, 59 Spruce St., Columbus

- Preston's: A Burger Joint, with two Columbus locations plus a food truck

- Juniper, 580 N. Fourth St., Columbus

- Bridge Park, 6634 Riverside Drive, Dublin

- Law Bird, coming soon to the Brewery District

- Budd Dairy Food Hall, coming this fall to 1086 N. Fourth St., Columbus

- Center Street Market, coming this September to 5354 Center St., Hilliard

- Hoyo's Kitchen, 5788 Columbus Square, Columbus

- Newfangled Kitchen, 2258 E. Main St., Bexley

- A Common Table, 3496 N. High St., Columbus

- Brekkie Shack, 1060 Yard St., Columbus

- The Drunken Donut, a home bakery

- Spicy Hop, 878 Bethel Road, Columbus

This podcast was produced and hosted by Abby Armbruster, ThisWeek social-media strategist.

