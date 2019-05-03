Hilliard’s Fourth of July celebration looks like it could be presented on a larger scale than in past years.

“Freedom Fest,” a new name for the city’s Independence Day event, will feature a “nationally known headlining act,” said Anna Subler, communications administrator for Hilliard, on Friday, May 3.

The act has not been named.

The city will announce the opening and headlining acts for Freedom Fest on Thursday, June 6, at a “Celebration at the Station” event at Hilliard’s Station Park, 4021 Main St., Subler said.

"Freedom Fest" will be held at Roger A. Reynolds Municipal Park, 3800 Veterans Memorial Drive.

Activities already scheduled for July 4 include a parade beginning at 9 a.m., one hour earlier than previous years, starting at the Franklin County Fairgrounds, 4100 Columbia St., and ending at the Hilliard United Methodist Church, 5445 Scioto Darby Road.

Scheduled live music at Municipal Park includes bands from Bradley, Darby and Davidson high schools from 2:45 to 5 p.m.

Threat Level Midnight, a band comprising Hilliard City Schools alumni, will perform from 5:15 to 5:45 p.m.

The headlining artist is scheduled to perform 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. and from 8:15 to 9:45 p..m, leading into the annual fireworks display.

