Those in large homes and small heard the news of four deaths Thursday from apparent carbon monoxide poisoning in Genoa Township. And they wondered about their own safety.

Deputy Fire Chief Joe Ponzi had a blunt answer: “You’re dealing with a substance that’s odorless, colorless and tasteless. There’s going to be nothing to alert you that there’s a problem other than a carbon monoxide detector.”

Investigators searched the home that Richard Gabriel Reitter III, 50 and his wife, Jennifer, 49, shared with their children — Richard Gabriel Reitter, 15, and 13-year-old Grace — and found no detectors.

Genoa Township police and fire departments are working with the Delaware County Sheriffs Office to determine an official cause of death and what may have led to the discovery along Lewis Center Road early Thursday.

Police responded to a well-being check after a family member was unable to reach the family for several days. That person also told authorities that some of the family had mentioned feeling ill.

Family found dead in Genoa Township home with elevated carbon monoxide levels

A family of four was found dead inside their Genoa Township home Thursday afternoon.

Genoa Township police and fire confirmed a family of four was found dead inside the home on the 6900 block of Lewis Center Road around 1:20 p.m. Thursday.

Officials said they had gone to the home for a well-being check after a call from a concerned relative.

First responders found elevated levels of carbon monoxide in the home when they entered, but the cause of death for the four individuals remains under investigation.

