A 1,000-home development proposed just south of Hilliard’s borders moved another step forward May 1 when the Columbus Development Commission approved its rezoning request.

Columbus City Council, however, will have final consideration of the proposed development known as Sugar Farm, according to Tom Hart, a zoning attorney representing the developers, Pulte Homes of Ohio and Harmony Development Group.

Hart said the developers hope to present the proposal to City Council before the July recess.

The developers are seeking a planned-unit-development rezoning for the land.

The Columbus Development Commission approved the proposal 4-1, Hart said. The proposal had been tabled March 14.

The May 1 decision is contrary to negative recommendations issued in February from two neighborhood advisory groups: the Far West Area Commission on Feb. 26 and the Cross Creek Village Civic Association on Feb. 6.

The current proposal is for the construction of 1,108 single-family residences and apartments on 369 acres, annexed Jan. 28 from Brown and Norwich townships into the Columbus.

The land mostly is on the east side of Alton Darby Creek Road, south of Roberts Road and Hilliard.

It also is the Hilliard City Schools boundaries.

