May is Older Americans Month. President John Kennedy designated May as Senior Citizens month back in 1963. Since that time the name has been changed to Older Americans Month.



This year, the theme for the month is "Unleash the Power of Age" by connecting with friends, family and services that support participation; by creating activities that promote learning, health and personal enrichment and by contributing time, talent and life experience to benefit others.



The staff at the Administration for Community Living said that "there is no doubt that older adults play a key role in the vitality of our neighborhoods, networks and lives."



Another online article about Older Americans has listed "50 Fascinating Aging Facts for Older Americans Month. One of those facts is: There are more people over the age of 60 than under 15. Just think, we can take over the playgrounds and movie theaters! Seniors rule!



Are you looking for a place to connect with friends, family and services? Portage County has three publicly supported Senior Centers. All three have paid staff, and have been in existence for many years.



Aurora’s facility is located at 129 W. Pioneer Trail (Walker Building), and is sponsored by the Aurora Parks and Recreation Department.



Streetsboro’s facility is located at 9307 S.R. 43 in Streetsboro and is also sponsored by their Streetsboro Parks and Recreation Department.



The Portage Senior Center is located at 705 Oakwood St. in Ravenna (lower level) and is sponsored primarily by federal dollars flowing through Job and Family Services. (Title XX Grant.)



Or are you looking for a way to create by engaging in activities that promote learning and personal enrichment? Contact Kent State University for information about their free Adult Learning Program (you can audit many of their classes to learn something new, but with no homework or cost).



Or are you looking for legal advice to deal with a personal issue? Contact the Legal Hotline for Older Ohioans which offers free legal advice to Ohio residents age 60 or older. If you do have a legal issue which cannot be resolved over the telephone, they will refer you to an attorney who will handle your problem for a fee you can afford. Another option is to contact Community Legal Aid at 1-800-998-9454. Their staff will provide free legal assistance to eligible low income and elderly individuals and families in central Northeastern Ohio.



Or are you looking for a service to help you pay your property taxes? Contact the Portage County Auditor’s Office for information about applying for the Homestead Tax Exemption program. If you are at least 65 years old and live in your primary residence, you may be eligible for a 2 ½% reduction in your property taxes, regardless of income.



Looking for a place to contribute your time, talent and life experience to benefit others? Contact the RSVP program (330-297-4627) This program will also provide you with free insurance while you are on a volunteer assignment, as well as provide a mileage reimbursement if driving is defined as one your volunteer assignments.



Do you need assistance with transportation services to get to a Senior Center, a grocery store or doctors appointment? The Portage Regional Transportation Authority offers half price rides to all senior citizens (65 years or older), requesting door to door service ($3 a ride). If you are looking for a ride to a volunteer assignment, it may be free. Call PARTA at 330-678-1287 for more specific information or to schedule a ride.



During National Older Americans Month let’s Connect, Create and Contribute in Portage County!



Another way to connect with others is to try out one of the area bus trip companies.



Paskey Tours sent me an update on their May 28 bus trip to Amish Country. One of their stops will be to the "Farm at Walnut Creek," which has more than 500 animals from six continents. Also included is lunch at Mrs. Yoder’s Kitchen in Mount Hope and a stop at Miller’s Bakery and J.M. Smucker’s store in Orrville. For more information about these and other bus trips, contact Ron Paskey at 330-677-1000.



