Worthington City Council will hold a joint meeting with Sharon Township trustees Monday, May 6, to vote on the continuation of an inside-millage tax levy for maintenance of the Walnut Grove and Flint cemeteries, according to its agenda.

Elaine Russell, office manager for the Walnut Grove and Flint Cemeteries organization, said the meeting is held each year per the Ohio Revised Code because the cemeteries are considered a union between Sharon Township and Worthington.

The agenda materials included a letter from G. Courtney Chapman, chairman of the cemeteries organization’s board of trustees, to Worthington City Manager Matt Greeson and Sharon Township trustee chairwoman Laura Kunze.

The letter said the request for the inside-millage tax levy set at the annual meeting would be a continuation of 0.5 mill.

Inside millage is a term referring to the property taxes for which Ohio law authorizes a government entity to collect without a vote. It is limited by law to a maximum of 10 mills.

Russell said the tax levy has been in place for more than two decades. She said it would generate $320,000 per year based on the property taxes of Worthington, Sharon Township and the village of Riverlea.

Russell said the tax levy would fund the care and maintenance of the grounds for Walnut Grove Cemetery, 5561 Milton Ave. in Worthington, and development for Flint Cemetery, 8187 Flint Road in Columbus.

The meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. at the Worthington Municipal Building, 6550 N. High St.

