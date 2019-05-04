Dublin City Council could vote Monday, May 6, on an incentive package for COhatch, which rents co-working, events and office space to businesses and individuals throughout central Ohio.

Council is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. in City Council Chambers in City Hall, 5200 Emerald Parkway.

COhatch is looking to operate the site occupied by the Brazenhead tavern at 56 N. High St.

Matt Davis, co-founder of the Worthington-based business, said he loves everything about Dublin and the city fits the COhatch mission perfectly.

“We look forward to bringing our co-working, meeting and event spaces, live music, makers mart and our other lifestyle concepts to Dublin,” he said.

The initial concept includes the mix of private office and co-working space, food and makers spaces, meeting and community space and an entertainment venue with a shared bar featuring local brewers and live music, according to an April 16 memo to council members.

COhatch would renovate the 4,500 square feet in the Brazenhead building and redevelop an additional 5,500 square feet in the rear lot, the memo said.

Should the agreement move forward with Dublin City Council, COhatch would purchase the property, and Brazenhead would continue to operate as a tenant through the end of its lease, said Kyle Kridler, an economic-development administrator for Dublin.

The incentive package would be a five-year economic-incentive agreement that would be $700,000 in total and divided evenly among years 2019 through 2023.

The five annual payments of $140,000 would be tied to performance milestones.

The incentive-agreement legislation received a first reading before council April 22.

