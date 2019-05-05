Bailey Piano Project presented a solo recital April 20 at Ludwig Hall, Kent State University. The students of Arlene Bailey performed music of Haydn, Mozart, Beethoven, Chopin and many more. Highlights from the program included:



Ava Mao - Für Elise / Beethoven



Aundrea Seman - Sonatina in C Major Op. 157, No. 1 / Spindler



Kirsten Seman - March of the Dwarfs Op. 54, No. 3 / Grieg



Connor Dockstader - Sonata in C Major, Hob XVI: 35 / (allegro con brio) / Haydn



Alex Cimera - Mazurka in A Minor, Op. 17, No. 4 / Chopin



Caleb Sun - Sonata in A Major, Op. 2, No. 2 / (allegro vivace) / Beethoven



Luke Cimera - Concerto in C Major, KV 246, No. 8 / (allegro aperto) / Mozart. Cadenza composed by Daniel F. Bailey, accompanied by Arlene Bailey.



One high school student, Bernice Sun, (11th grade), participated at the high school level O.M.E.A. (Ohio Music Educator's Association) on Feb. 16 at Firestone High School.



Four students participated at the Middle School O.M.E.A. Contest at Stanton Middle School in Kent on April 13. These students received Superior Ratings on their piano solos: Connor Dockstader (seventh grade), Kirsten Seman, Luke Lee and Caleb Sun (eighth-graders).



Bernice attends Our Lady of the Elms in Stow, Caleb attends Kimpton Middle School in Stow, Kirsten goes to Brown Middle School in Ravenna and Connor and Luke Lee are from Stanton Middle School in Kent.



The final recital for this season (2018-19) will be a Duo Recital on Saturday, May 25 at 11 a.m., Ludwig Hall, KSU. All recitals are free and open to the public. For information about piano and theory lessons or recital information, call 330-678-3763.