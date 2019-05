Recently, the Guernsey County Genealogical Society held its first cemetery tour of 2019 by taking a walk through the Cumberland graveyard in Spencer Township in southern Guernsey County.



While there, they learned about the history of the graveyard and the meaning of the many religious and fraternal symbols carved on the gravestones.



Two more cemetery tours are planned for 2019, Wheeling Township on June 16 and Center Township on October 20.