In our ongoing effort to make receiving New Albany news as easy as possible, New Albany leaders have launched the "New Albany Minute" on Amazon Echo.

Available as a news brief compatible with all Echo devices, subscribers will receive a 60-second update each Tuesday and Friday when they ask Alexa for New Albany news.

Though currently only compatible with Echo, the city plans to roll out similar custom content for other smart home devices, such as Google Home and Apple HomePod, as soon as those options become available.

To subscribe, download the Alexa app onto a smartphone, select "Skills & Games" and search for "New Albany Ohio."

In addition to the "New Albany Minute," the city offers several ways for residents to stay connected to what is happening in New Albany.

* "The LIST" is a weekly electronic newsletter that features information about city services and events in collaboration with our community partners and organizations.

Delivered to subscribers' email inboxes, this is an easy way to ensure you and your family don't miss out on any of the great things happening in our community. To subscribe, go to newalbanyohio .org/subscribe.

* If you're looking for information about New Albany services, newalbanyohio.org is a great place to start. From answers to commonly asked questions to contact information for various city departments, we strive to make finding the information residents need a quick and easy process.

Need to report a pothole or request a vacation house check? The "Forms" tab is a one-stop spot for frequently requested forms.

Use the "Construction and Development Projects" tab to find out more about construction projects in New Albany.

Many videos also feature the people and programs that make New Albany such a wonderful place to live, learn and work.

Speaking of working, for those interested in doing business in New Albany, newalbanybusiness.org is a fantastic resource to learn about our industry clusters and our business-park assets, and innovatenewalbany.org is a community resource for entrepreneurs.

* Be sure to follow New Albany on your favorite social-media platform. You'll find the city on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Nextdoor. Don't forget to use the hashtags #NewAlbanyOhio and #MyNewAlbany on your favorite channel, including Instagram, whenever you share photos of life in New Albany. We repost our favorite images daily.

* New Albany City Council meetings are scheduled the first and third Tuesdays of each month at New Albany Village Hall, 99 W. Main St. These meetings always are open to the public.

* The New Albany Chamber of Commerce's community calendar at newalbanycommunitycalendar.com has the most comprehensive list of activities in New Albany. Enjoy being out and about at community events as we head into the summer months.

Scott McAfee is chief communications and marketing officer for New Albany.