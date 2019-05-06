An unidentified man reportedly attempted to rob a Clintonville Subway at gunpoint before grabbing a woman's purse and fleeing the area.

According to Columbus police reports, witnesses at Subway, 5055 N. High St., reported a man wearing all black came into the store about 6:30 p.m. April 27, approached the counter and "made a gun motion with his hand."

He reportedly told the employee to "give me all the money in the register."

When the employee told the man she needed to use the computer to open the register, he reportedly grabbed a Columbus woman's purse and ran out of the store.

Police have made no arrests.

In other recent Clintonville-area police reports:

* A Columbus man reported someone attempted to steal his vehicle while it was parked in the 4200 block of North High Street.

According to reports, the man returned to his vehicle around noon April 29 to find a window had been broken and someone had attempted to hot-wire the vehicle.

He reported the incident occurred sometime between April 26 and 29.

The damage to the vehicle's steering column was listed at nearly $1,000, and the vehicle's battery was dead.

* A Columbus man reported someone had stolen a handgun from his home on the 3100 block of Dorris Avenue between April 7 and 23.

* A Columbus man reported a contractor stole $1,550 from inside his home on the 400 block of East Como Avenue while he was performing work April 30.

* A 26-year-old Columbus man reported someone stole a laptop computer valued at $800 from his vehicle while it was parked in the 3200 block of Indianola Avenue on April 26.