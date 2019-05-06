Local first responders recently rescued a duck and her ducklings that caused a lane of traffic to be temporarily closed near Gahanna Lincoln High School, 140 S. Hamilton Road, according to a report received at 1:49 p.m. April 28.

A duck was standing on the sidewalk near the right turn lane from Hamilton to Granville Street and some ducklings had fallen into a culvert, according to reports. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources said it wouldn't respond for duck rescue. Mifflin Township was called and said someone would be en route to check. One lane was shut down, and all ducklings were rescued, according to reports.

In other Gahanna police incident reports:

* A Havens Corners Road resident reported he paid a company to deliver mulch and the mulch was never delivered, according to a theft report received at 1:46 p.m. April 30.

* Two men were drunk and being belligerent with each other, according to a report received at 1:15 a.m. April 30 at a business in the 400 block of Morrison Road. The reporting party said the men moved outside and were no longer fighting each other, reports said.

* A car was egged in the parking lot of a business in the 1000 block of Stoneridge Drive, according to a Nicole Burkereport received at 11 p.m. April 29.

* A large group of teenagers was running through back yards, according to a report from a Greenbank Road resident. The report was received at 10:06 p.m. April 27. The reporting party wasn't sure if it was related to senior tag. Police spoke to people out walking and they hadn't seen anyone else in the area, reports said.

* A construction-site trailer was broken into at Sedgefield and Belcross drives, according to a report received at 8:45 a.m. April 27.

* A student at Clark Hall, 380 Granville St., had drug paraphernalia that was impounded, according to a report received at 9:24 a.m. April 26.

* A vehicle was rummaged through in the 200 block of Imperial Drive, according to a report received at 4:16 a.m. April 26.

* The window of a vehicle was broken in a parking lot in the 300 block of Stoneridge Lane, according to a report received at 11:36 p.m. April 25.

* An administrator from Gahanna Middle School West, 350 N. Stygler Road, alleged a father assaulted his son in front of the school, according to a report received at 1:37 p.m. April 25. The father left and the son went back inside the school, reports said.

* A trash bin was spray-painted in the 100 block of North High Street, according to a report received at 12:34 p.m. April 25.