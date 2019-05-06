Grandview Yard's newest store offers "all the good stuff," co-owner Matt Finkes said.

Winans Chocolates + Coffees + Wine opened April 27 on the first floor of the building at 1125 Yard St.

The outlet is the Piqua-based retailer's fourth central Ohio location and 18th overall, said Finkes, a former Ohio State football player who co-owns the Grandview store with Adriane Hopper.

Hopper also is the store's general manager.

"Adriane and I were looking at the Arlington/Grandview area for quite a while," Finkes said. "When we found out a location might be available in the Grandview Yard, we were really excited about being part of it."

Winans was established in the early 1900s as a bakery and branched out into chocolate in 1961. The company is in its fourth generation of family ownership, Finkes said.

"I grew up in Piqua and grew up with Winans," he said. "In Piqua, that's where you go for your chocolate. That's the place everybody goes to get their Christmas candy and Easter candy. I always loved going there to get chocolate."

All of Winans' chocolate still is hand-crafted in its Piqua factory, he said.

"It's the same 35 chocolates they've been making since 1961."

The company's most popular variety is likely the hand-rolled buckeyes, Hopper said.

Other popular varieties include sea-salt caramels, meltaways and Bavarian mints, Finkes said.

"One of the things that sets our chocolate apart is that we don't use paraffin," Hopper said. "You're not getting that waxy taste in our chocolates."

"People definitely notice the difference from store-bought chocolate," Finkes said. "You're not really getting the real taste of chocolate with the packaged chocolates in stores because of all the preservatives and paraffin."

Winans roasts its own coffee and buys coffee beans directly from growers from throughout the world, Hopper said.

Winans owners Joe and Laura Reiser completed a direct trade agreement with Hector Vasquez to purchase all the coffee produced at his El Cereto farm in La Labor, Honduras, and the resulting coffee is featured at the Grandview store.

"Joe and Laura like to buy coffee directly from producers, so there's no middleman or brokers," Finkes said.

Customers can stop by to enjoy a glass of wine, and Hopper said the store soon would offer wine tastings and events.

Winans is open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays.

