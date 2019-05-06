Grandview Heights police filed warrants April 30 against a man on a felony charge of receiving stolen property and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug abuse instrument after they stopped him for a bicycle traffic violation.

The 43-year-old homeless man was stopped at 3:31 a.m. April 30 in the 1000 block of Dublin Road.

He was found to be in possession of a suspected stolen Social Security card, money and sports equipment he had in a lawn bag. He was also in possession of a syringe and several credit cards, reports said. Further investigation revealed the items had been stolen earlier that morning from vehicles belonging to two women who live in the 900 block of Northwest Boulevard. Police notified the victims that their property had been recovered.

The suspect was taken to OSU hospital by medics after complaining of chest pain.

In other recent Grandview police reports:

* A resident of the 1400 block of Ashland Avenue reported his car was stolen April 27. The man said he last saw his vehicle at 3:30 p.m. and discovered it was missing at 8:15 p.m.

* A Pennsylvania woman called police from her home April 29 to report she believes two of her coats were stolen from her room at a hotel in the 700 block of Yard Street. The woman said she checked out of the hotel April 27 after a one-night stay and discovered the coats were missing from her belongings after she returned home. She said she contacted the hotel about the missing coats and did not get a satisfactory response to her concern that they had been taken from her room.