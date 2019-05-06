Hot Head Burritos will open its first central Ohio "Cantina" location at 26 N. Sandusky St. in Delaware.

Hot Head serves custom-made burritos, tacos, bowls, nachos and quesadillas. The Cantina location adds margaritas and Mexican and craft beers to the mix.

The restaurant, which will be open for lunch and dinner, also features queso and an array of salsas, plus the ability to have burritos toasted for extra crunch.

Franchisee Nick Miller said in a press release he is "excited" to bring a new option to downtown Delaware.

"We look forward to supporting local organizations that work to make Delaware the great area it is," he said, adding the store would give away burritos during a grand-opening celebration

The store is set to open in early May, according to the press release.

Hot Head has several other locations around central Ohio, including those in Columbus, Groveport, Hilliard, Pickerington and Westerville.