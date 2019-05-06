Are you a person who likes to travel or are you more of a homebody?

Either way, the Senior Citizens of Reynoldsburg have planned activities that you may enjoy. They include travel vacations and short hops.

The center uses a bus provided by the Reynoldsburg Parks and Recreation Department to transport members to nearby places. A variety of experiences includes outdoor walks in Columbus Metro Parks, park tram rides, coffee-shop hops, historical outings, movies, theater productions and mystery lunches.

For those more adventuresome travelers, the center partners with tour companies to provide multiday trips to many interesting places. Upcoming trips include visits to Chicago, Gettysburg, Hawaii and Charleston. A group is just about to leave for Ireland. Italy is being planned for 2020.

Information about those trips can be found near the center's office, with brochures or printouts located on the Slat Wall.

It's May already and I am thinking of the significance of Memorial Day in an entirely different way since I took a trip to the National Veterans Memorial and Museum. There were 42 of us on the bus, and 10 of those men and women were military veterans. We split into two groups for docent-led tours, with guides who were very well-informed.

After that tour, we had ample time to explore on our own. The memorial includes powerful videos, letters and displays that "take visitors on a narrative journey telling individual stories and shared experiences of veterans throughout history."

It is emotionally moving. There were also stories that some members told on the bus ride, relating their own experiences.

Some travel opportunities include these events.

* May 10, 9 a.m. -- Coffee-Shop Hop.

* May 23, 9:30 a.m. -- Reynoldsburg Truro Historical Society to learn about the community and a stop at the outdoor mural for a history lesson.

* May 28, 10:30 a.m. -- Mystery Lunch.

* May 31, 11 a.m. -- Food and Flicks, which includes a movie and lunch on your own.

* June 11, 10 a.m. -- Kelton House and Gardens, $5. Tour includes the house with Victorian treasures and gives history of the house as part of the Underground Railroad.

* June 12, 10 a.m. -- CATCO's "Holmes and Watson."

* June 18, 10:30 a.m. -- Mystery Lunch.

* June 20, 8 a.m. -- Mansfield tour, which includes a breakfast stop, and Kingwood Gardens as well as other attractions.

* June 21, 9 a.m. -- Coffee-Shop Hop.

* June 28, 11 a.m. -- Food and Flicks.

You can find out how to participate by calling the Senior Center office at 614-866-5890.

Vicki Albrecht spent 32 years as a teacher before retiring. She has been a member of SCOR since 2014. SCOR provides this column to ThisWeek Reynoldsburg News.