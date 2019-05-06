The New Albany Police Department arrested and charged a 29-year-old Johnstown man with obstructing official business, possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop at 3:32 p.m. April 24 at Central College and Bevelhymer roads.

The man refused to show a police officer identification or a driver's license and failed to cooperate, according to the police report.

After the officer arrested the man, he found drugs and drug paraphernalia when the man's vehicle was impounded, according to the report.

In other recent New Albany police incident reports:

* A 32-year-old Columbus woman was arrested after a traffic stop at 9:46 a.m. April 27 at Johnstown and Smith's Mill roads. Police found multiple hypodermic needles used for heroin, and the woman was charged with possessing drug-abuse instruments.

* Identity theft was reported at 1:03 p.m. April 22 in the 7800 block of Ackerly Loop.

* Identity theft was reported at 11:06 a.m. April 22 in the 4100 block of Sudbrook Square West.