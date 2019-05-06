Headphones valued at $4,800, a $300 wireless router, a $30 camouflage duffel bag and another duffel bag, value unknown, were reported stolen from a vehicle parked in the 5800 block of Roche Drive between midnight and 4 a.m. May 1.

In other Northland-area police reports:

* Four people reported at 9:40 a.m. April 30 they were shot at while in a car in the 1700 block of Shandy Drive, according to Columbus police reports. Shell casings were found in the area, police reports said. The vehicle crashed while they were attempting to flee.

* A woman told police $1,000 in cash was stolen out of her purse at 1:50 p.m. May 2 while she was waiting in line at a grocery store in the 1700 block of Morse Road.

* Police received a report at 1:08 p.m. April 27 that paintballs were fired at four people in the 3400 block of Dresden Street. The paintballs missed several people but hit a house.

* A $1,000 trailer and $700 mower were reported stolen between 8 p.m. April 27 and 10 a.m. April 28 from the 3500 block of Maize Road.

* Multiple packs of cigarettes, value unknown, were reported stolen at 3:22 a.m. April 30 from a store in the 3700 block of Karl Road.

The thief smashed in the front door to enter the business, according to police reports.

* A $15,000 Mitsubishi Outlander, manufacturing date unknown, was stolen between 7:30 a.m. April 27 and 11 p.m. April 30 at the intersection of Oaklawn Street and Huy Road.

* A man said he was robbed at 1:15 p.m. May in the 1900 block of Oakland Park Avenue by a person who pointed a gun at him and demanded he pull out his wallet and empty everything on the ground. The suspect made off with $110 in cash, police reports said.

* A $2,000 Ford Taurus, value unknown, was stolen between 6 and 6:15 p.m. April 30 in the 800 block of East Dublin Granville Road.

The owner said someone removed the keys from a wall hook and took the vehicle.

* A $3,000 lawn mower was stolen between midnight Oct. 1, 2018, and 3:05 p.m. April 28 from a garage in the 2100 block of Sumac Loop South.