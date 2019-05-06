Construction equipment and other items were reported stolen from two trucks between 5:30 p.m. April 28 and 8 a.m. April 29 from a truck in the 1500 block of Bethel Road, according to Columbus Division of Police incident reports.

Items stolen were $600 worth of truck-cap doors, a $250 tool box, a $100 rear door, $200 tool box, $200 cordless drill, $400 table saws and $500 cordless drills, reports said.

In other crime news from the area:

* A woman said she was hit in the face with a drinking glass at 1 a.m. April 28 in the 100 block of Vine Street.

She was later was admitted to the hospital with severe pain and a possible concussion.

* Two handguns -- one valued at $2,100 and the other at $525 -- on May 2 were reported stolen at 10 p.m. Dec. 23, 2018, and 8 a.m. Dec. 24 from a vehicle in the 5000 block of Dierker Road.

* A $25,000 Toyota Camry, value unknown, was stolen at 3:10 p.m. May 1 from the 3600 block of West Dublin-Granville Road.

* An $800 refrigerator, $500 oven, $300 clothes dryer and $200 garage door opener were stolen between noon and 2:30 p.m. April 30 form the 6900 block of Spruce Pine Drive.

* A woman who lives in the 2500 block of Racher Drive said she was the victim of extortion at 8:30 p.m. April 25.

The suspect said she received a message through her Google Hangout App from unknown suspects, who said they had nude photos of the victim and if she did not pay $500 they would release the photos to family, friends and her employer.

The victim stated that on April 26, she received a text from the suspect that showed one of the photos.

* A verbal altercation to led to a claim of assault and criminal damaging at 7:50 p.m. April 29 at a store in the 5000 block of Tuttle Crossing Boulevard.

Reports said the suspect became angry and threw a watch at the victim, striking her torso, reports say.

The victim told police that the suspect caused $45 in damage to a display rack while she was exiting the store.