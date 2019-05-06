An Interstate 270 widening project that began in March 2017 is nearing completion.

Final paving work began May 5 on I-270 from U.S. Route 33 in Dublin to Interstate 70 westbound in Columbus, said Breanna Badanes, a spokeswoman for Ohio Department of Transportation District 6.

Paving is expected to take about eight weeks, weather permitting, and it should conclude by the end of June, Badanes said.

The project, which had a construction cost of a little more than $62 million, added a fourth lane in both directions on I-270 from Route 33 to I-70, Badanes said.

Last year was one of the wettest on record, and maintaining the original construction schedule was difficult, she said. The project originally was expected to be finished at the end of 2018, she said.

Lanes were open to drivers in both directions of I-270 by the end of fall 2018, she said.

Paving will begin on southbound I-270 at Route 33 and finish at I-70. When that is completed, it will resume on northbound I-270 back to Route 33, Badanes said.

Two lanes will be closed at a time from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., she said.

The tentative schedule includes paving lanes Mondays through Thursdays and paving ramps on Fridays so any ramp closures would be done on Friday nights, weather permitting, she said.

Prior to the road widening, ODOT officials observed a lot of congestion in the construction area, especially during morning and evening commutes, Badanes said.

“There’s a lot of traffic on that stretch headed from Dublin and points north and east headed down to I-70 and vice versa,” she said.

A fourth lane and added capacity was vital, she said. Prior to the improvements, the stretch of interstate was three lanes in each direction.

The completion of the I-270 widening project is a huge benefit for Dublin and surrounding areas, said Lindsay Weisenauer, a Dublin public-affairs officer.

“It improves traffic flow for Dublin residents and visitors and especially for those who travel in and out of our city during the morning and evening rush hours when the previous capacity issues were most evident,” she said.

