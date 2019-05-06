A Pickerington High School North multimedia program team has won a national championship for video production.

The team – consisting of North juniors Enrique Cabotage, Matt Ferguson and Justen Turner and Canal Winchester High School junior Julien Martinez – placed first in video production at the Business Professionals of America National Leadership Conference held May 1-5 in Anaheim, California, according to social-media posts by North Multimedia teacher Doug Rider.

The team and their teachers and advisers were the subjects of a feature story that was published in the May 2 edition of ThisWeek Pickerington Times-Sun.

To qualify for the national competition, the team created an informercial that promoted Business Professionals of America during a certain time period. The team’s efforts won first place at the BPA State Leadership Conference March 14 and 15.

Additionally, a web site design team made up of North seniors Michael Kelso, Lexi Nevin, Wyatt Rider and Anna Stanley reportedly placed third at the national competition.

The students are part of a two-year Multimedia class offered by North and taught by Rider at the Eastland-Fairfield Career & Technical Schools.

It seeks to develop students' abilities in concepts and such tasks as website design, video production and digital graphics.

