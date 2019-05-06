Police arrested a 33-year-old Reynoldsburg woman on charges of assault, obstructing official business and resisting arrest and a 37-year-old Reynoldsburg man on charges of assault, domestic violence and resisting arrest after offers responded to a 911 call made at 12:32 a.m. April 26, from an address in the 8000 block of Bellow Park Drive.

In other recent Reynoldsburg police reports:

* A 31-year-old Columbus man was arrested on charges of domestic violence and assault shortly after 7:40 p.m. April 25 after police responded to a 911 call from a home in the 7800 block of Astra Circle.

* A 21-year-old Columbus man was arrested on OVI charges shortly after midnight April 24 after police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 6500 block of Steinway Drive.

* A 31-year-old Orient, Ohio, woman was arrested on charges of heroin possession and possession of drug abuse instruments shortly after midnight April 23 after officers responded to a complaint about a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of a department store in the 2700 block of Taylor Road Southwest.

* Police responded to a call from a restaurant in the 2400 block of Taylor Square Drive shortly after 12:23 a.m. April 23, where employees said a customer had left without paying.

Officers met the customer, a 25-year-old Columbus woman, in the parking lot and after a search of her car, charged her with drug trafficking.

* A 52-year-old Reynoldsburg man called police at 2:30 p.m. April 23 to report the theft of more than $700 worth of tools and electronics from his home in the 1500 block of Rosehill Road. The items were taken between April 8 and 11 p.m. April 22, police reports said.

* A 50-year-old Columbus man was arrested on charges of receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance and the use or possession of drug paraphernalia shortly after 2:20 a.m. April 22, after officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of a department store in the 2700 block of Taylor Road Southwest.