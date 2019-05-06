Students' classes might end May 30 for New Albany-Plain Local Schools, but the district campus will be anything but inactive over the summer.

Starting June 1, multiple construction projects will begin, including roofing updates that will conclude a maintenance project for New Albany High School buildings that started last summer.

Last summer, the district replaced roof shingles at the main high school academic buildings, the library building and the arts building, and it replaced the metal roof on the main gym, said Superintendent Michael Sawyers.

This summer, roof work will continue at the high school, 7600 Fodor Road, he said. Work will target the flat roof on the building adjacent to the gym, as well as the natatorium and the weight-room building, he said.

The only three academic buildings at the high school that won't receive new roofs are academic buildings known as the J, K and L buildings, Sawyers said. These buildings were added after the high school originally was built, and they aren't due for roof replacements, he said.

Construction began on the high school buildings in the early 1990s and other buildings were constructed on a rolling basis, he said.

The work on the roofs at the high school buildings in 2018 and 2019 totals $2.4 million, Sawyers said. That money is drawn from the district's permanent-improvements levy and the general-revenue fund, he said.

The district's five-year, 1.25-mill permanent-improvements levy was approved by voters in November 2017 and will generate approximately $1.2 million annually for its five years.

The high school buildings aren't the only ones on the district campus receiving new roofs.

Work on the administrative-office roof began at the beginning of April and is about 95 percent completed, Sawyers said. The building at 55 N. High St. is shared with Mount Carmel Health System, but the district owns it, he said.

Roof work will begin on the New Albany Primary School, 87 N. High St., in June after school ends, Sawyers said.

Roofing improvements for both buildings cost $925,000, he said.

"We have a responsibility to maintain the school campus so that it can continue to provide the excellent education we provide to our kids," he said.

In addition to roof work, summer improvements will provide the district's youngest students with new playground equipment.

The playground equipment at the New Albany Early Learning Center, 5101 Swickard Woods Blvd., was moved there from the primary school about two years after the early learning center opened in 2001, Sawyers said.

Now that the equipment is more than 20 years old, it needs to be replaced, he said. However, it still is considered safe enough for students to use, he said.

The district received $241,000 in federal-grant funding for the purchase of new playground equipment, Sawyers said.

The project, which includes addressing drainage, the site foundation and equipment installation, is estimated to cost $350,000, he said. The balance will come from preschool, all-day-kindergarten and school board general-revenue funding, he said.

Early Learning Center principal Michelle Unger said the playground is important for child development, especially for practicing motor skills and emotional skills during unstructured playtime.

In addition to roofing and playground equipment, summer construction will include reopening the student drop-off loop between the middle school and high school complexes, Sawyers said. That loop was closed because of construction on the city's Rose Run revitalization project, he said.

New Albany is revitalizing the Rose Run stream corridor on the south side of Dublin-Granville Road and east of Market Street, adding a pedestrian bridge to connect the school campus to the city's village center.

The district opted to patch the pavement at the loop but delayed repairs until learning more about the city's construction schedule for Rose Run, Sawyers said.

The Rose Run project is expected to be finished by the end of the year, according to New Albany spokesman Scott McAfee.

Last October, New Albany closed Dublin-Granville Road between Fodor Road and the loop near the Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 W. Dublin-Granville Road. It will remain two lanes, but the road itself will be reduced in width as part of the project, Adrienne Joly, New Albany's director of administrative services, said previously.

McAfee said the city is trying to expedite roadwork to open Dublin-Granville Road as soon as possible.

"We are working to open the road as soon as we can," he said.

This summer, the drop-off loop will be repaved and repaired, and it is expected to reopen for student drop-offs and pick-ups during the 2019-20 school year, Sawyers said. It has been closed since Oct. 1, he said.

The loop project will cost approximately $250,000 and will be paid for by the permanent-improvements levy, he said.

Other summer improvements are contingent on the school board's approval, Sawyers said.

On Monday, May 13, board members will decide whether to approve a recommendation from Sawyers and treasurer Becky Jenkins for the replacement of lights and boilers that, if approved, would occur from June 1 to July 31, he said.

Board members will look at the results of a study completed in partnership with AEP and Plug Smart, a Columbus energy-services business, that analyzed light- and heating-energy savings that could be used to pay for new boilers and lights on campus, Sawyers said.

The project would include retrofitting 9,000 lights across the campus to LEDs and replacing three boiler systems in the middle school and two high school buildings, he said.

McAfee said the three boiler systems would be replaced by high-efficiency models.

The cost would be approximately $1.3 million, and energy savings from the light and boiler upgrades would cover that cost over nine years, Sawyers said.

