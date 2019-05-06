Whit's Frozen Custard is coming to New Albany's Market Square this summer, according to a May 6 news release from Hinson Ltd. Public Relations.

Whit's will be adjacent to Starbucks at 220 Market St., Suite B, according to the release. The location is Whit's 33rd in Ohio and will be the only one to offer pies from Just Pies, according to the release.

VeloScience Bike Works, a destination for cycling equipment, accessories and service, currently occupies the space that will become Whit’s, having opened at Market Square in October 2012. VeloScience will move to 2,800 square feet of space at 29 High St., at East Dublin Granville Road and state Route 605, according to the release. Construction already is underway, with a goal of opening in mid-May, the release said.

Check ThisWeekNEWS.com for updates.

ssole@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekSarah

