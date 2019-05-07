The lead developer behind a planned 11-story mixed-use project at the corner of West Lane Avenue and North Star Road hopes to have revised plans before the city this summer for improved traffic safety around the site.

Last August, Upper Arlington City Council approved a development agreement with Continental Real Estate Cos. that seemingly paved the way for construction of the Arlington Gateway project at 1325-97 W. Lane Ave. and 2376 North Star Road.

Continental is the lead developer in the project. Roy Boy LLC and Arcadia Development of Ohio are partners.

The project's final development plan was approved last June by the Upper Arlington Board of Zoning and Planning. It called for construction of an 11-story building that would include 130,000 square feet of office space, 218 luxury apartments, 14,350 square feet of retail space and an 843-vehicle parking garage.

Last week, Continental Real Estate Chairman Frank Kass said no substantial changes have been made to the project's size, layout or materials and he plans to move forward with it.

However, the developer is expected to be back before BZAP in June or July with revised plans for how vehicles will enter and exit the property from Lane and North Star.

Kass said those revisions will come at the behest of the Upper Arlington Engineering Department after he agreed in August to finalize a traffic study for the site.

Officials from the Upper Arlington Planning Division didn't respond to questions regarding updates to the project as of ThisWeek Upper Arlington News' press time May 7.

Kass said he believes the ingress and egress issues will be worked out well before construction starts.

"I would think at this point, the project should start sometime in the first quarter of 2020," he said.

When the Arlington Gateway's development plans were approved, Kass said the project would bring 500 to 600 new, "high-paying" jobs to Upper Arlington while helping fund infrastructure improvements in the area of Lane Avenue and North Star Road.

Scott Patton, managing partner of Arcadia Development of Ohio LLC, indicated last year a lease agreement was in place with Spavia, a "high-end" treatment spa, to occupy a portion of the retail space and that Half Price Books, currently at 1375 W. Lane Ave., would stay as a tenant.

Kass, however, wouldn't confirm any tenants last week and added he wouldn't name any tenants until leases are signed.

According to information he has provided in the past, the project is expected to cost upwards of $100 million to build.

It will be Upper Arlington's tallest building and will generate $1.2 million to $1.3 million in annual income taxes, Kass has said.

As part of the development agreement with the city, Continental has agreed to complete the project and, beginning in 2022, committed that income taxes from employees of the development would be at least $860,000 for two consecutive years.

The project site was annexed to Upper Arlington in 2005 but is Columbus City Schools.

Kass has a 30-year, 100% payment-in-lieu-of-taxes (PILOT) agreement with CCS that stipulates the property owner will pay $450,000 to the district each year for 30 years.

According to Kass, beginning in the 31st year after the project is completed, 69% of the property taxes from the site would go to the school district.

He has estimated the total annual payments to Columbus schools would increase to between $1.4 million and $1.5 million annually.

