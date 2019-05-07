Bexley police said residents in the 600 block South Cassingham Road reported someone stole patio furniture valued at $1,000 between April 28 and April 29.

In other Bexley police reports:

* A resident in the 400 block of South Parkview Avenue reported someone entered his vehicle between April 28 and April 29. No items were reported missing.

* A resident in the 400 block of South Parkview Avenue reported someone stole miscellaneous items from her unlocked vehicle between April 27 and April 28.

* A resident in the 400 block of Village Creek Drive told police someone removed half of the vehicle registration sticker located on the rear license plate of his vehicle between April 24 and April 27.