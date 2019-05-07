Election results and recaps for the May 7 primary election

Refresh frequently for the latest results.

Recaps will be hyperlinked when published.

Delaware City Schools: Ballot issues coast to success

Gahanna: Issue 12 cruises to victory this time around

Gahanna: Jadwin leading mayoral race, with Jolley, then Renner following

Reynoldsburg City Council Ward 4 race: Voters give Steven Hicks strong lead

Violet Township community-center levy

Canal Winchester levy passing

Groveport Madison voters rejecting levy

Columbus voters approve bond issues