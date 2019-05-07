Election results and recaps for the May 7 primary election
Delaware City Schools: Ballot issues coast to success
Gahanna: Issue 12 cruises to victory this time around
Gahanna: Jadwin leading mayoral race, with Jolley, then Renner following
Reynoldsburg City Council Ward 4 race: Voters give Steven Hicks strong lead
Violet Township community-center levy
Canal Winchester levy passing
Groveport Madison voters rejecting levy
Columbus voters approve bond issues