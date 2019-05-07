Members of the Westerville community are invited to listen and learn as veteran politicians and election resources share their experiences at the 2019 Westerville Area Chamber of Commerce's Election Academy Boot Camp.

Get a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to run an effective campaign, deciphering your campaign calendar, dos and don'ts of campaign fundraising and so much more in this program set 6:45 to 9 p.m. June 3, 11 and 17. The first two sessions will be held at Elevate Westerville, 670 Meridian Way, Westerville, with the final session hosted at the chamber office, 99 Commerce Park Drive, Westerville.

Plan to attend this one-of-a-kind program sponsored by the Westerville Area Chamber, CompManagement and Asset Management Consultants.

The cost is $50 for people associated with a Westerville Area Chamber member business, $60 for nonmembers. Running for office is a team effort so we encourage participants to bring a spouse, partner and/or member of their campaign team for $25 more.

Each session will include a pair of speakers covering topics related to understanding the voting process, the role of ethics in public service and a panel discussion of state and local government elected officials.

Confirmed speakers to date include Joe Barone, attorney with Talon Group; Susan Willeke, Ohio Ethics Commission; Judge Jenifer French, Franklin County Common Pleas Court and former Westerville City Council member. More are soon to be confirmed.

If you are considering a run or serving on a campaign team for a county, city or state elected position, you will want to gain this knowledge. Reserve a seat by Wednesday, May 29.

All confirmed speakers, session outlines and registration details can be found at westervillechamber.com or by calling the chamber office at 614-882-8917.

Janet Tressler-Davis is president and CEO of the Westerville Area Chamber of Commerce, which provides Chamber Corner to ThisWeek Westerville News & Public Opinion.