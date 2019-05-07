Every second of every day, the brave men and women of the Dublin Police Department put their lives on the line to protect our community. I'm sure I join all Dublin residents when I say how thankful I am for the professionalism, integrity, respect and commitment our police continuously demonstrate.

The city of Dublin is once again taking part in the Light Ohio Blue campaign that started May 8 and runs through May 16. This campaign is a way to show support to the law enforcement personnel who protect our communities throughout the state and a way to honor and pay respects to the law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty.

Once again we have plans to light several city buildings blue this year. Those buildings include the Justice Center, City Hall and the 5555 Perimeter Drive Building, which will be the future City Hall. Additionally, blue lights will be added to the recreation center pond and the Emerald Parkway and Avery-Muirfield bridges over U.S. Route 33/state Route 161.

We encourage residents to place a blue bulb in their porch light or in a window throughout the week.

We are also asking businesses to reflect blue lighting in their windows or externally. Blue bulbs are available at most businesses that sell light bulbs, including hardware, grocery and home-improvement stores.

Our own Sgt. Renae Rice has been a major contributor to these efforts. Last year, she was named the Light Central Ohio Blue Law Enforcement Officer of the Year for her efforts to involve Dublin police and the city of Dublin in lighting central Ohio blue each May. We are certainly proud of the role she has played in promoting this great campaign.

Please join me this week in showing our men and women in blue just how much we appreciate them.

You can find more information about Light Ohio Blue Week and our annual Police Memorial Service by heading to DublinOhioUSA.gov/police.

Dublin City Manager Dana McDaniel submitted the City Manager's Notes column.