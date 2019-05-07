With all precincts in the Delaware City School District reporting late Tuesday, May 7, the district's bond issue and permanent-improvements levy both coasted to easy wins.

Final, unofficial results from the Delaware County Board of Elections showed the bond issue passing 2,420 votes to 1,302 votes, or 65% to 35%, and the levy passing 2,621 votes to 1,117 votes, or 70% to 30%.

The bond issue's approval "sets us up for that next decade of growth we see all around us," district Superintendent Paul Craft said May 7.

"So many people want to be part of this dynamic community. We need to be ready for that growth. The permanent-improvement levy helps us maintain what we do have," he said, referring to most of the city's school buildings that have been in operation for decades. "The permanent-improvement levy is how we've been able to have our neighborhood schools operational for so long."

Craft, who will step down in July after accepting a job with the Metropolitan Educational Technology Association, earlier said the bond issue is a "no-new-millage" issue that will allow the district to transfer payments from older, retiring bonds to the new issue.

While the issue was listed on the ballot at 2.37 mills, the net effect is it will fund improvements "without raising anyone's taxes," he said.

The issue will raise $36.5 million over its lifetime, he added, and will fund additions or renovations at Schultz, Conger, Woodward and Carlisle elementary schools and Dempsey Middle School. Facility upgrades will take place at Hayes High School and Smith Elementary School.

The permanent-improvements levy had been renewed every five years for 30 years. It was approved May 7 as a continuing levy at its existing collection rate, meaning it won't increase property taxes, Craft said.

"It is helpful in our district's long-term planning to know that these permanent-improvement funds will be available beyond a five-year term," school spokeswoman Jennifer Ruhe said of the decision to make the levy continuing.

editorial@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNews