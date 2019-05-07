Think you're a craft-beer expert?

Or do you just want to learn the difference between an IPA and a lager?

Columbus Craft Beer Week from May 17 to 25 should appeal to people with both levels of experience, organizers say.

"It's a nine-day celebration of craft beer," said Justin Hemminger, deputy director of the Ohio Craft Brewers Association.

More than 200 events are planned at more than 60 venues in central Ohio, but the signature event is expected to be "Six One Pour: The Ohio Craft Beer Fest."

More than 50 Ohio craft-beers makers will serve up more than 160 labels and styles of craft beer to sate a variety of pallets. The fifth iteration of "Six One Pour" will be from 6 to 9 p.m. May 18 at the Center of Science and Industry, 333 W. Broad St. in downtown Columbus. Tickets are $45 and allow the sampling of 20 4-ounce pours. Early-admission tickets permitting entry at 5 p.m. may be purchased for $55. All tickets are available at beerfesttickets.com and at the event, if any remain.

"Six One Pour" was held at Huntington Park in Columbus' Arena District from 2016 to 2018, with 55 craft breweries participating last year.

"We are excited to have 'Six One Pour' at COSI this year," said Mary MacDonald, who in 2013 became the first executive director of the Ohio Craft Brewers Association, which was established in 2007.

From 2007 to 2013, the OCBA was operated by a volunteer-based advisory board of brewmasters and craft-beer owners who continue to serve alongside the compensated executive director and support staff members, Hemminger said.

"Our goal (in 2013) was to organize a craft-beer week (in Columbus)," and the first was held in 2015, Hemminger said.

The first "Six One Pour" also was held in 2015 at the Brewmaster's Gate in Columbus' Brewery District, and it included about 30 breweries.

Since then, it has added both participants and patrons.

By definition, a craft beer must be independently owned and the owner must brew less than 6 million barrels of beer annually, Hemminger said.

Central Ohio craft brewers make far less than that threshold, with the largest producing about 50,000 barrels a year, he said.

Each year, a one-off collaboration brew is manufactured for "Six One Pour," Hemminger said. This year, the collaboration brew aptly is named "Six One Pour," he said.

"Local breweries decided to change the name in perpetuity to help promote the festival," Hemminger said.

The collaboration brew, a hazy IPA with key lime, is being brewed at Seventh Son Brewing Co.

The 18 collaborating breweries included Seventh Son, Antiques on High, Barley's Brewing Co., Brew Brothers at Scioto Downs, BrewDog, Combustion Brewery & Taproom, Grove City Brewing Co., Hofbrauhaus Columbus, Homestead Beer Co., Ill Mannered Brewing Co., Land-Grant Brewing Co., Lineage Brewing, Nocterra Brewing Co., North High Brewing, Nostalgia Brewing Co., Olentangy River Brewing Co., Outerbelt Brewing and Pretentious Barrel House, according to columbusbeerweek.com/collaboration.

"Six One Pour" will be available as a draft at several local breweries, as well as in cans at Giant Eagle, MacDonald said.

It will be available only as long as the supply lasts, she said.

"We're excited about the kickoff (event) and our collaboration brew," said Collin Castore, a co-founder of and partner in Seventh Son Brewing Co.

Seventh Son's first location opened in April 2013 at 1101 N. Fourth St. in Columbus' Italian Village, where the "Six One Pour" collaboration brew will be made. Antiques on High, a sister brewery to Seventh Son, opened in November at 714 S. High St.

Both venues will have special events each day of Columbus Craft Beer Week.For example, a free brewery tour with head brewer Colin Vent is scheduled at 6 p.m. May 20 at Antiques on High. Meanwhile, a food-pairing event is planned from 4 to 11 p.m. May 22 at Seventh Son Brewing Co. Preston's Burgers will be paired with a variety of craft beers with special infusions, Castore said.

The Daily Growler, with four central Ohio locations, also will have numerous special events each day.

The Daily Growler opened its first location in 2012 at 2812 Fishinger Blvd. in Upper Arlington. Since then, locations opened in German Village, Powell and, most recently, at Polaris Fashion Place in north Columbus.

"The most unique and exciting thing we will be doing is our collaboration beer," said John Blakely, co-owner of the Daily Growler.

Separate and apart from the "Six One Pour" on which multiple brewers collaborated, the Daily Growler collaborated only with Athens-based Jackie O's Brewery to make a one-off hazy IPA named "John the Elder."

It is named for his father, also named John Blakely, who operates the family-owned business with his wife and son.

"It's an homage beer to him," Blakely said.

Among the Daily Growlers' special events is "Drink Beer, Save Turtles!" from 6 to 10:30 p.m. May 21 at the Daily Growler, 258 W. Olentangy St. in Powell.

The brewery partnered with Turtle Survival Alliance to raise awareness about turtle protection and will feature beers made by Terrapin Beer Co. of Athens, Georgia, Blakely said.

The DankHouse Boomerang Bus Tour and Party from 1 to 10 p.m. May 23 also will depart from and return to the Daily Growler in Powell.

The bus will travel to and from DankHouse Brewing Co. in Newark. Tickets are $45 and available at thedailygrowler.com.

"There are lots of events to take advantage of," Hemminger said.

For a list of all the events and venues, go to columbusbeerweek.com.

For a list of daily events, go to columbusbeerweek.com/new-events-1.

