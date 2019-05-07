Dublin police arrested a 55-year-old Columbus man on a charge of menacing after police were called at 1:55 p.m. April 19 to a business in the 300 block of West Bridge Street on a report of an ex-employee threatening another employee.

According to the Dublin police department incident report, the former employee entered the business and started screaming. He reportedly threatened an employee, told him to give him his money or he would fight him.

The man was arrested and then issued a summons to appear in court to answer the menacing charge.

In other recent Dublin police incident reports:

* A 40-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs April 24 in the 200 block of West Bridge Street.

* A 41-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs April 23 at Hard Road and Riverside Drive.

The theft of a cellphone was reported April 21 in the 7600 block of Sawmill Road.

* A 27-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs April 21 at Sawmill and Martin roads.

* A 44-year-old man was charged with domestic violence-simple assault April 19 in the 7100 block of Shady Nelms Drive.

* Theft of $142 in clothing was reported at 3:56 p.m. April 20 at a business in the 6200 block of Sawmill Road.