Gahanna mayoral hopeful Laurie Jadwin is leading the way in advancing to the general election in her bid for the job, but as of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, it was a close call between the other two candidates, Ryan Jolley and Stephen Renner.

With 30 precincts reporting, unofficial results from the Franklin County Board of Elections showed Jadwin leading with 3,382 votes, followed by Jolley with 1,865 votes and Renner with 1,818 votes, or 48% to 26% to 26%, respectively.

The top two vote-getters advance to the general election.

Jadwin, 56, has been executive director of the Gahanna Convention and Visitors Bureau since 2013. She has been an attorney since 1987.

She said she made the decision to run for mayor because, having raised her two daughters in Gahanna, she wants the next generation to have the same benefits and opportunities in the community that her children had.

Jolley, 36, works for the city in the Gahanna Department of Public Service and Engineering. He is a former public school teacher, manager and small-business owner. He’s also a former member of the Gahanna-Jefferson Board of Education and Gahanna City Council.

Renner, 52, is director of the Franklin County Department of Sanitary Engineering, where he actively plans for and manages the sanitary-engineering agency.

He has been elected three times to serve Ward 1 on Gahanna City Council, where he also has served as president in 2013 and 2016.

Gahanna Mayor Tom Kneeland, 66, said he decided not to run for a second term, retiring next year so he can spend quality time with his family and friends “and look at the city through a different lens.”

mkuhlman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekMarla