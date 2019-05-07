Three assaults were reported recently in the German Village area, according to Columbus Division of Police incident reports.

A woman said she was assaulted at 5:03 p.m. April 26 in the 900 block of South High Street.

In another incident, a man said he was assaulted at 1:30 a.m. May 1 in the 1200 block of South High Street.

The victim told police the suspect assaulted him because the victim went to visit him in the restroom.

The suspect said he was assaulted after the victim charged him while he was in the restroom.

In both allegations of assault, no one was arrested, police records showed.

In a third incident, a 14-year-old was arrested after allegedly assaulting a woman at 3:42 p.m. April 28 in the 800 block of Parsons Avenue.

In other incident reports from the area:

* A $4,000 Honda S2000, manufacturing date unknown, was stolen at 1:47 a.m. April 26 from a residence in the first block of East Gates Street.

The burglar, who swiped keys from the residence, also stole a woman's wallet valued at $50, $40 cash, credit card, ID and $50 reading glasses.

The perpetrator is believed to have entered the residence by cutting the side window screen and pushing up the glass window.

* An estimated $500 worth of damage was done to a front door at 12:50 a.m. May 1 in the 1100 block of South Pearl Street.

* At 12:30 a.m. April 26, a resident in the 1000 block of South Pearl Street reported an attempted burglary.

* A $25,000 Ford F-150 was stolen at 2 a.m. April 29 in the 100 block of Frankfort Square.