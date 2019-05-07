A 41-year-old man told Hilliard police April 25 that his vehicle, a 2012 sedan worth $7,500, was stolen from the 5000 block of Cemetery Road.

The owner told police he intended to sell the vehicle to the suspect who took the car and has not paid for it, said Andrea Litchfield, a spokeswoman for the Hilliard Division of Police.

In other recent Hilliard police incident reports:

* A 12-year-old girl told police a smart watch worth $300 was stolen between 1 p.m. April 23 and 9 a.m. April 24 from Hilliard Heritage Middle School,5670 Scioto Darby Road.

* Prescription medication worth $60 was reported stolen between 7 a.m. April 8 and 10:45 a.m. April 29 from the 4200 block of Circle Drive.

* A mountain bike worth $300 was reported stolen between 9 and 9:30 p.m. April 29 at Darby Park and Hill Park roads.

* Two gift cards and a pack of chewing gum were reported stolen between 6 p.m. April 27 and 8:30 a.m. April 30 from a vehicle parked on the 5600 block of Jennybrook Lane.

* A tablet computer and a case worth $310 were reported stolen between 11 a.m. April 18 and 10:30 a.m. April 22 from Hilliard Bradley High School, 2800 Walker Road.

* A tablet computer worth $325 was reported stolen between 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. April 24 from the 5300 block of Cemetery Road.

* A 22-year-old man was arrested for misdemeanor drug abuse and possession of a controlled substance at 12:50 a.m. April 25 in the 3600 block of Main Street.

* A 22-year-old man was arrested for misdemeanor drug abuse and possession of marijuana at 3:55 a.m. April 30 at Alton Darby Creek and Renner roads in Norwich Township.

* A 54-year-old man was arrested for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia at 1:25 a.m. May 1 in the 2800 block of Fishinger Boulevard in Upper Arlington.

The officer observed suspicious behavior and followed the driver but did not initiate the traffic stop until the suspect had driven further east into Upper Arlington, police said.