Charges were filed against a 12-year-old Liberty Township girl who allegedly stole a smartphone last month.

According to sheriff's reports, another girl said someone had stolen her phone while she was at the suspect's residence just north of Powell.

Delaware County Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene about 6 p.m. April 15 and eventually filed theft and unruly juvenile charges against the suspect.

The stolen smartphone is worth more than $800.

Reports do not indicate whether it was returned to its owner.

In other recent Delaware County Sheriff's reports:

* A 31-year-old man from Huber Heights was arrested after someone called police to report a possible burglary attempt at a Powell restaurant.

According to reports, deputies responded to the call about 11 p.m. April 13 in the 8800 block of Owenfield Drive. Reports do not indicate what occurred, but the man was arrested and charged with menacing and disorderly conduct.

Someone entered the same restaurant three days later and stole hundreds of dollars in cash, reports said.

According to reports, an unknown person entered the restaurant at 7:50 a.m. April 16 and stole $374 in cash.

Reports indicate there was no forced entry.