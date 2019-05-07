Dublin residents will have another opportunity to weigh in on upgrades planned for the city's North Pool at a public meeting to be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. May 22 in Wyandot Elementary School, 5620 Dublinshire Drive.

Construction for the renovation is pending following public input, and the pool will remain open for the 2019 summer season, said Dublin Parks and Recreation Director Matt Earman.

"It is most likely that a complete removal and new facility (will) be constructed," he said. "That said, if our vetting process for design indicates the need to the contrary, we'll look at renovating as an option as well," he said.

The 2019-23 Five-Year Capital Improvements Program includes $7.15 millionfor design and construction of the pool, he said.

The public already has had some opportunities to weigh in on the project.

In the fall, Dublin held two public meetings and a public comment period, Earman said.

"The city received extensive feedback, primarily from the swim team community, requesting the city pursue the design of a 50-meter competition pool with a retractable, indoor/outdoor enclosure to accommodate swim team activities and other aquatic programs year-round," Earman said.

Last month, the city held another public meeting that was well-attended, primarily by neighbors who live close to the pool, as well as by members of the swim team community and others interested in the project, Earman said.

"While some members of the swim team community were in favor of an indoor/outdoor 50-meter competition pool, many neighbors were opposed to such a facility," he said.

According to an April 16 memo to Dublin City Council members, city staff members do not recommend a 50-meter outdoor pool because the pool wouldn't support the recreational swim and swim team programs intended for the pool, and a 50-meter outdoor pool would likely draw more competitive swim attendees than the current site could support.

Council members April 22 adopted the three staff recommendations in the memo for the community pool north renovation project.

Staff recommended to council the city replace the existing 25-meter pool with a pool of the same size; implement the design process with the community immediately so that the pool replacement schedule can be met; and participate in a discussion about additional swim facilities to accommodate other swimming and competitive swim community needs, according to a memo.

A city contribution to that type of project, however, wouldn't be likely, according to the memo.

Representatives of the Woods of Dublinshire Homeowners Association and the travel swim team the Dublin Sea Dragons did not respond by press time to requests for comments about possible pool plans.

