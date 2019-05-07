Two Upper Arlington residents reported someone used their personal information to withdraw more than $55,000 from each of their respective bank accounts.

In the first report, a woman in the 1900 block of Rosebery Drive reported at noon April 12 that an unknown person used her personal information to withdraw her entire retirement-plan savings of $55,431 from her bank account.

In the second case, a man in the 2100 block of Chardon Road reported someone used his personal information to remove $55,400 from his bank account between 8 a.m. April 15 and 8 p.m. April 16.

Police had no suspects in either case, according to police reports.

In other Upper Arlington police reports:

* A woman in the 2000 block of Concord Road reported she was the victim of recurring telephone scams between Feb. 1 and April 26 that resulted in the loss of $11,000.

* An Upper Arlington woman reported her wallet valued at $75 was stolen from her purse while she was shopping at a supermarket in the 1900 block of West Henderson Road between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. April 23.

* Computer equipment valued at $1,200 and $50 in cash were reported stolen from an Elliot City, Maryland, man's unlocked vehicle while it was parked in the 1800 block of Westwood Avenue between 5 p.m. April 21 and noon April 22.

* A man reported someone scratched the paint on his vehicle while it was parked outside his residence in the 2000 block of Farleigh Road between midnight April 18 and 8:36 a.m. April 19, causing $200 in damage.

* A man in the 1800 block of Guilford Road reported a backpack blower valued at $450 was stolen between 3 and 3:30 p.m. April 15.