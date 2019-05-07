Voters in Reynoldsburg City Council’s Ward 4 put their support solidly behind Steven W. Hicks in the Tuesday, May 7, Republican primary, according to unofficial results from the Franklin County Board of Elections.

As of 11 p.m. Tuesday, with 599 of 625 of Franklin County precincts reporting, elections board figures showed Hicks with 153 votes while his opponent, fellow Republican Joe Bizjak, 26, received 84 votes or 65 % to 35 %.

The winner of the Republican primary will face Democrat Meredith Lawson-Rowe in November. Council’s longtime Ward 4 representative, Republican Mel Clemens, did not seek another term.

Hicks is director of development for Treplus Communities in Columbus and formerly served as a village councilman in his hometown of Alexandria. He is a member of a steering committee to rewrite Reynoldsburg's zoning code and was a member of the 2018 comprehensive-plan steering committee.

"Unlike many career politicians, I have been on the other side of local government and have seen the negative unintended consequences of bad public policy," Hicks said during his campaign. "I believe I can help modernize our local government and prepare it for the future in a way that most benefits our residents."

