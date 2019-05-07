Westerville police said a man reported two watches were stolen April 24 from his residence in the 1100 block of Broken Bow Court.

The watches were valued at $600, reports stated.

Police said the watches were located at a store in Westerville, where they had been sold. One count of theft was filed against a suspect in Franklin County Juvenile Court, according to reports.

In other recent Westerville Division of Police incident reports:

* A New Albany resident reported a theft from her car on April 21 in the 100 block of Brandywine Drive.

She was staying at a friend's house and left her car unlocked overnight, according to reports. She told police a leather backpack had been stolen, along with a number of credit cards. No suspects have been identified and no further action has been taken by police.